Canucks Prospect Cootes Named WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player In 2025–26

Braeden Cootes has won the 2025-26 Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for the WHL's most sportsmanlike player.
Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes has been named the WHL’s most sportsmanlike player for the 2025–26 season, winning the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for this honour. The forward spent time with both the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Prince Albert Raiders this season after making his NHL debut with the Canucks back in October.
Drafted 15th overall by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Cootes began the season with the Canucks, skating in three games before being re-assigned to the WHL. He served as the Thunderbirds’ captain for his second-straight season, putting up 10 goals and 13 assists in 17 games, before being dealt to the Raiders on January 6, 2026.
In his time with Prince Albert, Cootes scored 14 goals and 26 assists in 28 regular-season games with the Raiders. Through the WHL post-season thus far, he has five goals and six assists in nine playoff games. Cootes also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring two goals in seven games.
Other finalists for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy include Ryden Evers of the Penticton Vees (Seattle Kraken prospect), Jordan Gavin of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Marcus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (draft-eligible in 2026), Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips (draft-eligible in 2026), and Alex Weiermair of the Portland Winterhawks (Vegas Golden Knights prospect).
Cootes and Prince Albert’s season has not concluded yet, as the Raiders will begin their third-round WHL playoff series against Medicine Hat on April 24. If they advance, they will take on one of Penticton or Everett in the finals.
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