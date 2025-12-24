Canucks Prospect Receives High Praise In 2025-26 WHL Midseason Player Survey

The WHL has released their midseason player pool. Among the questions asked included most difficult building to play in, best post-game meals and who will walk away as regular-season champions. Players also voted on individual awards, with one Vancouver Canucks prospect making the list for league MVP.

Braeden Cootes finished third in voting for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy. The Canucks prospect received 15% of the votes, finishing behind Tij Iginla and J.P. Hurlbert. Cootes is one of Vancouver's two prospects in the WHL, with the other being Parker Alcos of the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Since being returned to the WHL, Cootes has been unstoppable for the Seattle Thunderbirds. In 17 games, he has 10 goals and 23 points. Cootes, who was drafted 15th overall in 2025, is currently away from the Thunderbirds as he has been selected to represent Canada at the 2026 World Juniors.

Hurlbert is also a prospect Canucks fans should keep an eye on. The 17-year-old has 55 points in 33 games and is draft eligible this year. Hurlbert is projected to be a late first-round pick and could be available when Vancouver is on the clock with the Minnesota Wild's pick they acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade.

