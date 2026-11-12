'For Me, It's Another Opportunity In This League': Defenceman Cameron Crotty Is Ready To Make An Impact With The Vancouver Canucks

"The last couple days have been quite a whirlwind for me," said Crotty. "A lot of new stuff, meeting the guys. It was a good practice. I like the fact that we kind of got right into it and a game tomorrow. So it's going to be a lot of learning for me quickly. But the guys seem great. Obviously, I have a little bit of familiarity with (Meriläinen), (Öhgren) and a couple guys. So that helps for sure."