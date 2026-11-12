'For Me, It's Another Opportunity In This League': Defenceman Cameron Crotty Is Ready To Make An Impact With The Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks
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Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2026 11:30 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 11:30 PM
Cameron Crotty was claimed by the Vancouver Canucks this week.
The Vancouver Canucks were once again active on the waiver wire, claiming defenceman Cameron Crotty from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Listed at 6'3", 212 lbs, the right-shot defenceman has 11 games of NHL experience under his belt but has played 332 games in the AHL. During his career, Crotty has also worn a "C" as he was captain of the Iowa Wild during the 2024-25 season.
Crotty has had an interesting few weeks, to say the least. He started the season with the Ottawa Senators before being claimed by Minnesota on October 29 and then again by Vancouver on November 10. As Crotty explained after practice on Thursday, his goal right now is to get up to speed as quickly as possible with the Canucks.
"The last couple days have been quite a whirlwind for me," said Crotty. "A lot of new stuff, meeting the guys. It was a good practice. I like the fact that we kind of got right into it and a game tomorrow. So it's going to be a lot of learning for me quickly. But the guys seem great. Obviously, I have a little bit of familiarity with (Meriläinen), (Öhgren) and a couple guys. So that helps for sure."
Crotty does not play a complicated game. He is known as a defensive defenceman who plays with physicality. For Crotty, he is focused on just playing his game and trying to help the team in whatever way he can.
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"Meat-and-potatoes hockey. Just simple defensive side of the puck. I'm not going to be here to score goals and stuff like that, but just a simple, steady game and being hard to play against."
As for Vancouver's current situation, it does not bother Crotty. Instead, the right-shot defender is embracing the chance to play in the NHL. As Crotty explained, he is more focused on how he can help the team rather than where they currently sit in the standings.
"For me, it's another opportunity in this league, and then obviously it turns into doing what I can to help. So obviously the record is what it is, but my approach is going to be the exact same, regardless of the record. Come in and be the best player, best teammate that I can be."
At this point, it is unclear when Crotty will make his Canucks debut. It is possible he could play on Friday against the New York Rangers, as he was paired with Jamie Oleksiak at Thursday's practice. While he may not play an exciting brand of hockey, Crotty's style of play has the potential to help stabilize Vancouver's blue line.
Mar 24, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Cameron Crotty (95) skates against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Mullett Arena. It was the first game of the career of Crotty. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
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