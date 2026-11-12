Canucks Co-Presidents Daniel And Henrik Sedin Remaining Optimistic Despite Vancouver’s Struggles

“We’re big believers that you’re never as good as people say you are, and you’re never as bad. Our roster is better than this. We know that, coaches know that, players know that,” Henrik Sedin said during Thursday’s media availability. “I think if you look at the schedule, we knew the start was going to be really, really tough. That’s just the way it was. And I think the last seven, eight games you’ve seen more stretches of us playing well. But again, there’s been certain games where we have not been happy. The start against Philly, the Winnipeg game, Detroit game at home. There’s certain games where it hasn’t been there, and it’s easy to say that it should be there. We also played for a long time, and some games you just don’t have it. But we have to learn to win games that are tight. And to be fair, we were up against San Jose. We lost the game. We’re up against Florida. We lost the game. So those are the moments where we need to get to the next level and learn how to win games. And that’s not easy, but that’s where we need to get to.”