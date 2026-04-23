Canucks Assistant Coach Named To Team USA For 2026 IIHF World Championship

Kevin Dean will be behind the bench for Team USA in Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Kevin Dean has been named an assistant coach for the USA's 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship team. The Vancouver Canucks assistant coach was part of Team USA's coaching staff last year, when the Americans picked up their first Gold in nearly a century. Dean will be joined by Darby Hendrickson, Ty Hennes and Brandon Naurato, who will also be assistants under head coach Don Granato.
Dean recently finished his first season in the Canucks organization. The 57-year-old has been a coach in the NHL since 2017, and has been behind the bench at different levels for close to two decades. Before making the jump to coaching, Dean played 331 NHL games as a defenceman and won the Stanley Cup in 1995.
Team USA will kick off their World Championship on May 15 versus Switzerland. They will play in Group A, alongside Germany, Finland, and Switzerland. The Americans have yet to name a roster for the tournament.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.