Canucks Sign Abbotsford Captain Chase Wouters To One-Year Contract

The Abbotsford Canucks captain has officially signed his first NHL contract.
The forward and Calder-Cup winner, who has been with Abbotsford since their inaugural season in 2021-22 and was named captain the season after, signed a one-year, two-way deal with Vancouver. All his previous contracts with the Canucks had been at the AHL-level.
“Chase has worked extremely hard to earn this contract,” Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson said in a press release. “He is a heart and soul type player, someone who doesn’t cheat the game and always goes the extra mile to work on his craft. Detail oriented and coachable, Chase is a very good hockey player who leads by example. I am impressed with his development and proud of the progress he has made since turning pro. Besides all his work on the ice, he is the first to raise his hand to help others and go above and beyond in the community. His leadership qualities, skill set, and hockey IQ have helped him take another step forward in his hockey journey."
Through his time as a member of Abbotsford, Wouters has racked up a total of 43 goals and 77 assists in 338 games. He is currently tied with former Abbotsford Canuck John Stevens for the sixth-most goals scored in franchise history (43) and has sole possession of fourth all-time in assists (77). His 120 points with Abbotsford are the fifth-most scored by any player in franchise history.
Wouters has served as a club captain both at the AHL level and WHL level. In juniors, he spent three of his five full-seasons with the Saskatoon Blades as the team's captain. He also served as the U-15 AAA Lloydminster Heat's captain in the 2014-15 season.
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