Canucks Sign Abbotsford Captain Chase Wouters To One-Year Contract

“Chase has worked extremely hard to earn this contract,” Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson said in a press release. “He is a heart and soul type player, someone who doesn’t cheat the game and always goes the extra mile to work on his craft. Detail oriented and coachable, Chase is a very good hockey player who leads by example. I am impressed with his development and proud of the progress he has made since turning pro. Besides all his work on the ice, he is the first to raise his hand to help others and go above and beyond in the community. His leadership qualities, skill set, and hockey IQ have helped him take another step forward in his hockey journey."