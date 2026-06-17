Abbotsford Canucks Forward Linus Karlsson Sets New AHL Record: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, Canucks forward Linus Karlsson set a new AHL record for the most goals scored by a Swedish player in a single post-season.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, then-Abbotsford forward and now Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson set a new AHL record for the most goals scored by a Swedish forward in a single AHL post-season. His 11th goal of the 2025 post-season came in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Final, with the tally coming four minutes into the third period and breaking the 1–1 tie.
Previously, the record was held by Andreas Johnsson (Toronto Marlies, 2017–18) and Mikael Andersson (then-Springfield Indians, 1990–91). The single AHL post-season record by any player belongs to Bill McDougall, who scored a whopping 26 goals in 16 games played with the Cape Breton Oilers.
While he did set a new record with 11 goals, Karlsson didn’t stop there, finishing the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs as both Abbotsford’s leading goal-scorer as well as the AHL’s 2025 playoff points leader with 14 goals and 12 assists in 24 games.
Since setting this new AHL post-season record, Karlsson has made the full-time jump to the NHL, scoring 15 goals and 20 assists in 79 games with Vancouver in 2025–26. He signed a two-year contract extension on January 2 worth an average of $2.25M per year.
Abbotsford went on to win this game by a score of 6–1, with five of these goals being scored in the third period. Sammy Blais scored Abbotsford’s first goal, followed by Karlsson, Arshdeep Bains (2), Phil Di Giuseppe, and Tristen Nielsen. On top of his record-setting goal, Karlsson also tallied three assists in this game.
Follow along with the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series below.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.