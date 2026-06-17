Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Liam Lefebvre

A deep dive into Cape Breton Eagles center Liam Lefebvre.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Cape Breton Eagles center Liam Lefebvre, who Vancouver could select 97th overall.
Lefebvre had a memorable 2025-26 campaign. After recording 29 points in 34 games, the 19-year-old was traded from the Rimouski Océanic to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The addition of Lefebvre paid off for Chicoutimi, as they were crowned QMJHL champions and qualified for their fourth Memorial Cup.
Overall, Lefebvre had an eventful 2026 Memorial Cup. He recorded four points in four games and dropped the gloves during the semi-final against the Everett Silvertips. Lefebvre was one of the Saguenéens' top players during the tournament, with his shining moment coming against the Kelowna Rockets in the round-robin when he scored the overtime winner.
Lefebvre is a big-bodied right-shot center who throws hits and is a pain to play against. He is listed at 6'2", 203 lbs and finished the QMJHL playoffs with 12 points in 20 games. While Lefebvre has a good shot, he is more known for his playmaking in the offensive zone, as he can deliver accurate passes to open teammates in scoring positions.
One element of Lefebvre's game that will help him at the pro level is his play in the neutral zone. He can carry the puck into the offensive zone with ease and is able to hit teammates in stride with passes. As for his forechecking, Lefebvre can close in on defenders quickly and often initiates legal contact regardless of whether his opponent still has the puck on his stick.
Next year, Lefebvre is returning to the QMJHL and will be starting his first season with Cape Breton. He was traded to the Eagles in a blockbuster deal on June 4, along with two teammates, in exchange for six draft picks. As for the 2027-28 season, Lefebvre has committed to the NCAA, where he will join the University of Vermont.
Adding a player like Lefebvre gives the Canucks some added size to their prospect pool. Overall, he had a strong rookie campaign in the QMJHL, where he showed he can produce while being difficult to play against. Lefebvre has the potential to become a solid pro player and should be considered if available in the fourth round.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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