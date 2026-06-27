Canucks Snag Pair Of OHL Forwards In The First Round Of The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

"Obviously, see the aesthetics at times are not ideal," said Malhotra. "What this comes down to, ultimately, is player and coach. You know, I say it, and I know people will kind of roll their eyes and say, you can't say it, and we'll be that way, but when we get to the arena, he knows he's treated as I would any other player. And that dynamic has worked for us. When we leave the arena, and there's a very clear line that we're not talking shops. I'm not coaching you anymore. It's just the dad conversations that take place. So we understand the dynamic of it and perhaps the aesthetics, how people will perceive the situation. But when it comes to the hockey, it's all about getting better."