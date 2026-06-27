Canucks Snag Pair Of OHL Forwards In The First Round Of The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný are the newest members of the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks doubled up on OHL prospects to start the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Vancouver first drafted center Caleb Malhotra third overall before selecting winger Adam Novotný 24th. Malhotra played last season with the Brantford Bulldogs, while Novotný spent his first OHL campaign with the Peterborough Petes.
Leading up to the draft, many experts predicted that Malhotra would be selected third overall by the Canucks. Listed at 6'2", 185 lbs, the 18-year-old dominated the OHL this year with 84 points in 67 games before producing 26 points in 15 playoff games. Described as a two-way center, Malhotra was clearly excited to be joining the organization.
"I had no clue or no hands from anybody, so I was just as blind as everybody else was," said Malhotra after being drafted. "So just to hear my name get called at all, and then especially to this organization, it's got a personal connection and big emotional meaning for me. I'm just so grateful, and I guess this could not have been more perfect for me."
Drafting Malhotra is going to come with an interesting challenge, as his dad, Manny, was recently named Vancouver's head coach. While it may take a few years for the two to unite at the NHL level, there will be questions, especially early on, about how this relationship will work. After the pick was made, Manny Malhotra spoke to the media and detailed his plan to ensure there are no issues moving forward.
"Obviously, see the aesthetics at times are not ideal," said Malhotra. "What this comes down to, ultimately, is player and coach. You know, I say it, and I know people will kind of roll their eyes and say, you can't say it, and we'll be that way, but when we get to the arena, he knows he's treated as I would any other player. And that dynamic has worked for us. When we leave the arena, and there's a very clear line that we're not talking shops. I'm not coaching you anymore. It's just the dad conversations that take place. So we understand the dynamic of it and perhaps the aesthetics, how people will perceive the situation. But when it comes to the hockey, it's all about getting better."
As for Novotný, it was a little surprising that he was available at 24th overall. Listed at 6'1", 205 lbs, the winger from Czechia was projected by most experts to go before 20th overall. Novotný dropping based on projected draft position is the Canucks, as he is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft.
"I don't know how to describe this, said Novotný after being selected. "Such a great feeling, and such a great organization. Just so happy that I got drafted by the Vancouver Canucks. This feeling is just unbelievable. To share this with my family, so it just feels great."
Novotný has developed into a dynamic, two-way forward. He recorded 65 points in 58 games while also winning a Silver Medal with Czechia at the 2026 World Juniors. A combination of size, skill and grit, Novotný showed this year that he is a pain to play against.
Vancouver enters day two of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with eight remaining picks. Ryan Johnson and his team will be on the board first in the second round as the Canucks hold the 33rd overall pick. Once the draft is complete, the newly-drafted prospects will head to Vancouver for development camp.
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