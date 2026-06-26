Canucks Select Caleb Malhotra Third-Overall At The 2026 NHL Entry Draft
Caleb Malhotra is a Vancouver Canuck.
After lots of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks have selected Caleb Malhotra third-overall at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The forward is the first center off the board and the third forward after the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna first-overall and the San Jose Sharks picked Ivar Stenberg with the second-overall selection.
Malhotra, a six-foot-two two-way centerman, spent the 2025–26 season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. In his first OHL season, the center scored 29 goals and 55 assists in 67 games, finishing the season tied with fellow Canucks prospect Riley Patterson with the 11th-most points in the league. He dominated during the OHL post-season, finishing within the league’s top-five in points with 26 in 15 games.
For his efforts this season, Malhotra was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie team.
Prior to his time in the OHL, Malhotra spent one season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. During this span of time, he scored eight goals and 18 assists in 44 games, before racking up 17 points in 21 playoff games.
The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy had Malhotra sixth on his final draft ranking, while fellow correspondent Tony Ferrari had Malhotra ranked second among all centers in this year’s draft class.
The most widely-discussed element of Malhotra being drafted by the Canucks organization is the fact that he is the son of new Vancouver head coach Manny Malhotra. In the lead-up to the draft, both Caleb and Manny have emphasized that, in the event that Caleb were drafted by Vancouver, both would maintain a level of professionalism around the rink despite being father and son.
As it stands, Vancouver’s work in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft is not done yet, as they still have one more pick to make at 24th-overall.
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