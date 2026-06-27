Canucks Select Adam Novotný 24th-Overall At The 2026 NHL Entry Draft

The Canucks have officially selected Adam Novotný with the 24th pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
A 6-foot-1 winger, Novotný spent the 2025-26 season with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, scoring 34 goals and 31 assists in 58 games played. The Czech winger also represented his country at the 2026 U-20 World Junior Championship, putting up three assists in seven games.
Novotný has represented Czechia internationally a fair bit, also taking part in the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championship. During this tournament, he scored one goal in seven games played. At the 2025 U-18 World Junior Championship, he averaged over a point-per-game through five games.
Earlier on in the draft, Vancouver selected Caleb Malhotra with the third-overall pick. This selection came after the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna first-overall and the San Jose Sharks picked Ivar Stenberg second. Players selected before Novotný include Ryan Lin (21st, San Jose), Liam Ruck (22nd, Pittsburgh Penguins), and JP Hurlbert (23rd, Detroit Red Wings).
The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy had Novotný ranked 13th-overall in his final draft rankings, while fellow correspondent Tony Ferrari had him ranked 14th.
The Canucks currently have eight more picks to make in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, starting with 33rd-overall in the second-round.
Follow along with the Canucks’ 2026 NHL Entry Draft picks via our tracker:
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