Canucks Trade Pettersson To The Rangers

Marcus Pettersson is on his way to the New York Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks have traded defenceman Marcus Pettersson to the New York Rangers. In exchange for Pettersson, the Canucks received a 2030 first-round pick that is top-10 protected. Pettersson has five years left on his current deal, which carries an AAV of $5.5 million.
Pettersson was acquired by Vancouver from the Pittsburgh Penguins along with Drew O'Connor on January 31, 2025. Over his 113 games, the 30-year-old scored four goals while recording 29 points. Pettersson also averaged 21:22 a night and finished his Canucks career with 197 blocked shots.
Pettersson now reunites with his former coach, Mike Sullivan, in New York. The two were together in Pittsburgh for seven years. Sullivan was named head coach of the Rangers before the 2025-26 season and led New York to a 34-39-4 record.
Jan 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) makes a pass against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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