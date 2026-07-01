Canucks Sign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky To A One-Year Deal

Trey Fix-Wolansky is headed to the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky. The 27-year-old spent last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Fix-Wolansky's deal is a one-year, two-way contract which carries an AAV of $900,000.
Fix-Wolansky was initially drafted 204th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018. Over his career, he has played 26 NHL games, where he has recorded six points. Fix Wolansky has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, where he has recorded 314 points in 361 games.
Last season, Fix-Wolansky scored 31 goals and recorded 55 points in 72 games. Listed at 5'7", 194 lbs, he also finished the year with 121 penalty minutes. Before his pro career started, Fix Wolansky played in the WHL, where he recorded 245 points in 206 games.
Mar 12, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky (64) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
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