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Canucks Training Camp Predictions: Defence Pairings, Pettersson’s Linemates, & More

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Izzy Cheung
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Sep 16, 2026 1:00 PM

The Hockey News - Canucks site writers have put together their predictions for Vancouver's 2026 pre-season and training camp.

The Vancouver Canucks’ training camp is set to begin on Thursday, September 17, leaving the 2026–27 pre-season and regular-season just around the corner. In preparation for Vancouver’s pre-season, The Hockey News - Canucks site writers have put together their predictions for what will happen from training camp up until the start of the regular season. 

Who will stand out the most during training camp? 

Adam Kierszenblat, Site Editor: Tom Willander

Izzy Cheung, Deputy Site Editor: Adam Novotný

Daniela Carbonell, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Braeden Cootes

Witton Chau, Canucks Feature Writer: Zeev Buium

Jaden Teja, Canucks Prospects Writer: Marco Rossi 

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Who will perform best during the pre-season? 

AK: Liam Öhgren 

IC: Max Sasson 

DC: Ty Mueller

WC: Braeden Cootes

JT: Zeev Buium 

Who will play in the most pre-season games? 

AK: Braeden Cootes

IC: Braeden Cootes 

DC: Braeden Cootes

WC: Jonathan Lekkerimäki 

JT: Braeden Cootes, Jonathan Lekkerimäki 

Which fringe forward(s) will make the Canucks’ opening night lineup? 

AK: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

IC: Jonathan Lekkerimäki 

DC: Ty Mueller, Adam Novotný

WC: Ilya Safonov 

JT: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Ty Mueller 

Which U22 skater will impress the most at training camp? 

AK: Braeden Cootes 

IC: Adam Novotný

DC: Riley Patterson 

WC: Adam Novotný

JT: Braeden Cootes, Kirill Kudryavtsev 

What will Vancouver’s D-pairings look like at the start of camp? 

AK: 

Buium – Hronek

Oleksiak – Willander

Pettersson – Schenn 

IC: 

Buium – Hronek 

Pettersson – Oleksiak 

Willander – Schenn 

DC: 

Buium – Hronek 

Pettersson – Schenn

Willander – Kudryavtsev 

WC: 

Buium – Hronek 

Oleksiak – Willander

Pettersson – Schenn 

JT: 

Buium – Hronek 

Pettersson – Willander

Oleksiak – Schenn 

Jan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson (94) and defenseman Zeev Buium (24) and forward Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate a goal scored by forward Elias Pettersson (40) against the Boston Bruins in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesJan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson (94) and defenseman Zeev Buium (24) and forward Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate a goal scored by forward Elias Pettersson (40) against the Boston Bruins in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Who will Elias Pettersson’s linemates be at the beginning of training camp? 

AK: Paul Cooter and Jake DeBrusk 

IC: Paul Cotter and Linus Karlsson 

DC: Paul Cotter and Brendan Gallagher 

WC: Jake DeBrusk and Linus Karlsson 

JT: Jake DeBrusk and Jonathan Lekkerimäki 

Will the Canucks announce a captain before the season-opener? 

AK: No 

IC: No 

DC: Yes

WC: No

JT: No 

What will the Canucks’ opening-night lineup look like? 

AK: 

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Cotter 

Öhgren – Rossi – Boeser

Sasson – Chytil – Karlsson 

O’Connor – Räty – Gallagher 

Lekkerimäki 

Buium – Hronek 

Oleksiak – Willander

Pettersson – Schenn 

Mancini 

Lankinen

Tolopilo

IC: 

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Karlsson  

Öhgren – Rossi – Boeser 

Cotter – Chytil – Lekkerimäki 

O’Connor – Räty – Gallagher 

Sasson 

Buium – Hronek 

Oleksiak – Willander 

Pettersson – Schenn 

Kudryavtsev 

Lankinen 

Driedger 

DC: 

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Boeser

Cotter – Rossi – Gallagher

Öhgren – Sasson – O’Connor

Bains – Karlsson – Lekkerimäki 

Buium – Hronek 

Pettersson – Schenn

Willander – Oleksiak 

Demko 

Lankinen 

WC: 

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Karlsson 

Öhgren – Rossi – Boeser 

Cotter – Chytil – O’Connor

Sasson – Räty – Gallagher 

Lekkerimäki 

Buium – Hronek 

Oleksiak – Willander

Pettersson – Schenn 

Mancini

Lankinen 

Driedger 

JT: 

DeBrusk – Pettersson – Karlsson

Öhgren – Rossi – Boeser

Chytil – Räty – Lekkerimäki

O’Connor – Cotter – Gallagher

Sasson – Mueller 

Buium – Hronek 

Pettersson – Willander

Oleksiak – Schenn 

Kudryavtsev 

Lankinen 

Tolopilo 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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