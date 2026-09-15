One Question For Each Position Heading Into Canucks 2026 Training Camp

If the Canucks are banking on Buium being a core part of their future D-core — which they are, given the eight-year extension he signed with the team at the start of September — they’d be best suited to give the young defenceman a twirl on Vancouver’s top-unit for an extended period of time. Buium did manage to log 79:40 minutes on the man-advantage in his 45 games as a Canuck last year, though he could benefit from more on Vancouver’s first-unit. With player development taking precedence over contention for the Canucks in the coming years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Buium take the role of Vancouver’s first-unit power-play quarterback come the end of the season.