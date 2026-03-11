The Hockey News' 2026 Future Watch Ranks Canucks Top 10 Prospects

"The Canucks could be sure of three things when they finally committed to rebuilding. Firstly, they shouldn’t expect to win. But they can lose while maintaining a team-wide compete level and growing from the experience. And Vancouver can rest assured that change is good – especially for the NHL’s last-place team and its apathetic fan base. Look no further than San Jose, Anaheim and Utah. The Western rivals bottomed out before building competent teams through rebuilds and are now in playoff contention. "We have a lot of good young pieces pushing now or coming soon," said Canucks assistant GM Ryan Johnson."