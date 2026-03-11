The Hockey News' 2026 Future Watch Ranks Canucks Top 10 Prospects

Every year, The Hockey News releases an edition called "Future Watch". This year's "Future Watch" includes interviews with rising stars like Tij Iginla and Anton Frondell, as well as rankings of all 32 NHL prospect pools. The Vancouver Canucks received a B rating and were ranked 15th in the NHL.
Vancouver also had a few prospects ranked in the Top 100 list. They were Braeden Cootes (32nd) and Jonathan Lekkerimäki (39th). Below is how the Canucks top 10 prospects were ranked in this year's edition.
1) Braeden Cootes- WHL
2) Jonathan Lekkerimäki- AHL
3) Alexei Medvedev- OHL
4) Kirill Kudryavtsev- AHL
5) Victor Mancini- AHL
6) Sawyer Mynio- AHL
7) Riley Patterson- OHL
8) Kieren Dervin- OHL
9) Ty Mueller- AHL
10) Nikita Tolopilo- NHL
"The Canucks could be sure of three things when they finally committed to rebuilding. Firstly, they shouldn’t expect to win. But they can lose while maintaining a team-wide compete level and growing from the experience. And Vancouver can rest assured that change is good – especially for the NHL’s last-place team and its apathetic fan base. Look no further than San Jose, Anaheim and Utah. The Western rivals bottomed out before building competent teams through rebuilds and are now in playoff contention. "We have a lot of good young pieces pushing now or coming soon," said Canucks assistant GM Ryan Johnson."
