    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Favourite Memories From 2025 And New Year’s Wish Lists

    Izzy Cheung
    Jan 4, 2026, 18:25
    Izzy Cheung
    Jan 4, 2026, 18:25
    Updated at: Jan 4, 2026, 18:25

    Breaking down episode 19 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    Hockey, Actually is back from the holiday break! To kick 2026 off, Izzy and Nicolleta discuss their favourite Vancouver hockey moments from 2025, including moments from Abbotsford’s Calder Cup run as well as the PWHL Takeover Tour. They then go over their 2026 wish lists for each Vancouver hockey team, before talking about the upcoming Olympics and who else could be representing Vancouver hockey. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 19. 

    1:00 — Favourite Vancouver Hockey Memories Of 2025 

    • 1:35 — Vancouver Canucks 
    • 4:22 — Abbotsford Canucks 
    • 8:50 — Vancouver Goldeneyes 

    11:30 — 2026 Wish Lists 

    • 12:00 — Vancouver Canucks 
    • 15:45 — Abbotsford Canucks 
    • 20:25 — Vancouver Goldeneyes 

    23:10 — Olympic Talk

    • 23:25 — Vancouver players named to Olympic rosters 
    • 24:09 — Czechia could potentially have a few Canucks on their roster 
    • 34:55 — Goldeneyes likely to represent at the Olympics 

    40:35 — Linus Karlsson’s New Contract 

    46:42 — Goldeneyes Looking For Their First Goal Of 2025–26 

    • 47:24 — Tereza Vanišová
    • 48:15 — Michelle Karvinen 

    52:50 — Takeover Tour Numbers In 2025–26 

    • 53:03 — Edmonton’s numbers on the decline 
    • 56:10 — Takeover Tour numbers as a whole 

    Watch Episode 19 Here: 

    Hockey, Actually - Episode 19: New Year, New Episode, Actually Hockey, Actually - Episode 19: New Year, New Episode, Actually Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the...

    Previous Episodes: 

    Episode 18

    Episode 17

    Episode 16

    Episode 15

    Episode 14

    Episode 13

    Episode 12

    Episode 11

    Episode 10

    Episode 9

    Episode 8

    Episode 7

    Episode 6

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

    Oct 13, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans reach for a puck flipped over the glass by Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson (94) during warm up prior to a game against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

    Report: Canucks Have Extended A Contract Offer To Pending UFA Kiefer Sherwood

    Tossing Teddies From Kamloops To Abbotsford: The History Of Hockey's Great Holiday Tradition

    'The Focus Is Just To Become The Best Player I Can Be': Canucks Defenceman Zeev Buium Doing Everything He Can To Take His Game To The Next Level

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    The Hockey News