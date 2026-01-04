Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Favourite Memories From 2025 And New Year’s Wish Lists

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Hockey, Actually is back from the holiday break! To kick 2026 off, Izzy and Nicolleta discuss their favourite Vancouver hockey moments from 2025, including moments from Abbotsford’s Calder Cup run as well as the PWHL Takeover Tour. They then go over their 2026 wish lists for each Vancouver hockey team, before talking about the upcoming Olympics and who else could be representing Vancouver hockey.

1:00 — Favourite Vancouver Hockey Memories Of 2025

1:35 — Vancouver Canucks

4:22 — Abbotsford Canucks

8:50 — Vancouver Goldeneyes

11:30 — 2026 Wish Lists

12:00 — Vancouver Canucks

15:45 — Abbotsford Canucks

20:25 — Vancouver Goldeneyes

23:10 — Olympic Talk

23:25 — Vancouver players named to Olympic rosters

24:09 — Czechia could potentially have a few Canucks on their roster

34:55 — Goldeneyes likely to represent at the Olympics

40:35 — Linus Karlsson’s New Contract

46:42 — Goldeneyes Looking For Their First Goal Of 2025–26

47:24 — Tereza Vanišová

48:15 — Michelle Karvinen

52:50 — Takeover Tour Numbers In 2025–26

53:03 — Edmonton’s numbers on the decline

56:10 — Takeover Tour numbers as a whole

Watch Episode 19 Here:

Hockey, Actually - Episode 19: New Year, New Episode, Actually

