Filip Hronek And Czechia Climb To Second In Group A With Win: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Hronek was the lone Canuck to win at the 2026 IIHF World Championship today.
Three Vancouver Canucks took part in today’s games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. While Max Sasson (USA) and Linus Karlsson (Sweden) both suffered losses today, Filip Hronek and Czechia grabbed their fourth win of the tournament. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 22.
Latvia 4, USA 2
The 2026 World Championship has been a surprising one for Team USA. The reigning champions have only registered one regulation win and currently sit sixth in Group A’s standings after their 4–2 loss to Latvia. Only Mathieu Olivier and Matthew Tkachuk were able to find the back of the net for the U.S. in today’s game.
Despite not ending up on the scoresheet today, Sasson was one of the team’s most-used forwards in the U.S.’s loss. The Canucks forward registered a total of 14:36 minutes played, good for fifth among Team USA’s forward group. Including defencemen, Sasson logged the eighth-most minutes on his team.
Czechia 3, Slovakia 2
With their 3–2 victory against Slovakia today, Czechia collected their fourth win of the tournament to put themselves second in Group B. The scoring remained back-and-forth throughout the bulk of the game, with Czechia taking the lead twice and Slovakia coming back to tie things up, but it was Roman Červenka who ultimately scored the game-winner for Czechia at the 52-minute mark of the match.
Today was another heavy-minute game for Hronek, who found himself back on a pairing with Michal Kempný after a couple of games apart. Remaining consistent with the rest of the tournament, Hronek was the lone player on Czechia to record an ice time higher than 20 minutes, finishing the game with a total of 27:45.
Norway 3, Sweden 2
Coming off a solid 3–0 win against Italy the day before, Karlsson and Sweden dropped their game against Norway today by a score of 3–2. While they were able to tie the game twice thanks to Ivar Stenberg and Lucas Raymond, Sweden ultimately wasn’t able to catch up to Norway, who won the game off a shorthanded goal by Eirik Salsten.
Like the rest of his Canucks teammates, Karlsson didn’t end up on the scoresheet in today’s game, though he did record the second-highest volume of shots on his team (5) behind only Raymond (6). He ended up around the middle of the pack in terms of time on ice for Sweden’s forwards today, as he ended up playing in 14:34 total minutes.
May 23 Standings:
Group A:
Switzerland: 6–0–0–0
Finland: 5–0–0–0
Austria: 3–0–0–2
Germany: 2–0–1–3
Latvia: 2–0–0–3
USA: 1–1–0–3
Hungary: 1–0–0–4
Great Britain: 0–0–0–5
Group B:
Canada: 4–1–0–0
Czechia: 4–0–1–0
Slovakia: 3–1–0–1
Norway: 3–0–1–1
Sweden: 3–0–0–3
Denmark: 1–0–0–4
Slovenia: 0–1–1–4
Italy: 0–0–0–5
May 24 Schedule:
Finland vs. Austria - 11:20 am PT
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