Aatu Räty Increases Point Streak To Five Games: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Both Canucks forwards Aatu Räty (Finland) and Linus Karlsson (Sweden) registered wins at today's 2026 World Championship games.
Two members of the Vancouver Canucks took part in the 2026 IIHF World Championship games today, on May 22. Both Aatu Räty and Finland, as well as Linus Karlsson and Sweden, managed to shut-out their opponents in today’s matchups. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 21.
Finland 4, Great Britain 0
Two goals from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola, as well as tallies from Mikko Lehtonen and Henri Jokiharju gave Finland their fifth-consecutive regulation win of the 2026 World Championship. This 4–0 win against Great Britain puts Finland only three goals out of first in Group A, which is currently occupied by Switzerland (5–0–0–0, 26:5 goal differential). Finland put up 47 shots to Great Britain’s nine in the win.
Once again, Räty tallied a point in today’s game to extend his current streak to five consecutive matchups, assisting on Lehtonen’s second-period goal. The forward is now up to three goals and two assists since the start of the tournament, tying him with Jokiharju, Aleksander Barkov, and Lenni Hämeenaho for the second-most points on Finland’s roster.
Sweden 3, Italy 0
The youth movement played a big factor in Sweden’s 3–0 win against Italy today, with this being the team’s third win of the tournament. Top 2026 draft prospect Ivar Stenberg scored twice for Sweden, while Viggo Björck assisted on both goals. Former Canucks defenceman Erik Brännström also registered an assist in today’s effort.
While he didn’t register a point in today’s game, Canucks forward Karlsson logged his highest number of minutes played in today’s game with a total of 16:11. This marked the first time throughout the tournament that he played in more than 15 minutes in a single game, with today’s number being the second-highest among all of Sweden’s forwards throughout the matchup. Karlsson also put up two shots on goal in today’s game.
May 22 Standings:
Group A:
Switzerland: 5–0–0–0
Finland: 5–0–0–0
Austria: 3–0–0–1
USA: 1–1–0–2
Germany: 1–0–1–3
Hungary: 1–0–0–3
Latvia: 1–0–0–3
Great Britain: 0–0–0–5
Group B:
Canada: 4–1–0–0
Slovakia: 3–1–0–0
Czechia: 3–0–1–0
Sweden: 3–0–0–2
Norway: 2–0–1–1
Slovenia: 0–1–1–3
Denmark: 0–0–0–4
Italy: 0–0–0–5
May 23 Schedule:
Latvia vs. USA - 3:20 am PT
Slovakia vs. Czechia - 7:20 am PT
Norway vs. Sweden - 11:20 am PT
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