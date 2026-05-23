Valter Sedin, Son Of Canucks Co-President Henrik, Will Represent Canada On U20 Soccer Team

Valter Sedin, son of Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations Henrik Sedin, has been named to Canada's U20 soccer roster.
Hockey isn't the only sport the Sedin family excels in.
Valter Sedin, son of new Vancouver Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations Henrik Sedin, has been named to Canada's U20 soccer roster for the 2026 Maurice Revello Tournament. The 19-year-old is one of 24 players who will compete for Canada at this competition ahead of the Concacaf U20 championship.
Valter's soccer career has taken him back-and-forth between Sweden and Canada. After spending five years with Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Pre-Academy starting in August of 2020, he went back to Sweden to play for Hammarby IF's U19 team. Last August, he was named to Canada's U18 roster.
A couple of weeks prior, both Daniel and Henrik Sedin were named the Canucks' new co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. This came after they spent four seasons as player development coaches and one as special advisors to the General Manager. This came a few years after their retirement from playing professional hockey in 2018. They spent all 17 seasons of their NHL careers with the Canucks.
The Maurice Revello Tournament begins on May 31 and runs until June 14. Canada will play on the following days:
June 1: vs. Venezuela U23, 9:30 am
June 6: vs. Japan U20, 6:00 am
June 8: vs. Ivory Coast U23, 6:00 am
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