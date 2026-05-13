Former Canucks Defenceman Wins 2026 Liiga Championship

Olli Juolevi has now won two championships in Liiga.
Olli Juolevi has won the 2026 Liiga championship. The 28-year-old played for Tappara this season, who beat KooKoo to claim the Finnish league's title. Juolevi did not play in the final and has been out of the lineup since April 21.
Juolevi has now won two Liiga championships. He also won with Tappara in 2024. Juolevi has played 105 career games in Liiga, scoring 10 goals while recording 31 points.
Initially drafted fifth overall by Vancouver in 2016, Juolevi last played in North America during the 2022-23 season. Over the past three years, he has played in the SHL with Timrå IK and Liiga with Tappara. This season, Juolevi recorded three points in 18 games and averaged 13:53 during his eight playoff games.
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