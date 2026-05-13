Maple Leafs’ Coaching Vacancy Could Complicate The Canucks’ Future

thehockeynews.com

'A Tale Of Two Seasons': Manny Malhotra On Tenure Thus Far As Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach

After winning the Calder Cup last season, Manny Malhotra and the Abbotsford Canucks sit near the AHL's basement and out of the playoff picture. Malhotra speaks to The Hockey News about his two years in Abbotsford, and what he learned coaching through adversity.