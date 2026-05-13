Maple Leafs’ Coaching Vacancy Could Complicate The Canucks’ Future

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra has ties to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.
Today’s news out of Toronto could have a heavy impact on the Vancouver Canucks’ future moving forward.
Earlier today, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they are parting ways with head coach Craig Berube, who had been with the team for only two seasons. Toronto did not make the playoffs this season — for the first time since 2016 — but managed to win the NHL Draft Lottery and secure the first-overall pick.
The direction that the Maple Leafs choose to go in next for their coaching staff could complicate how the Canucks approach their next few seasons.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported earlier today that Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra could be a target for the Maple Leafs if they choose to go down the route of a newer, less-experienced bench boss. This would make sense for Toronto as Malhotra has ties to the organization, having served as an assistant coach from 2020 to 2024.
Where this gets tricky is in the Canucks’ realm. Vancouver has emphasized that the direction they choose to go in when it comes to their head coach will be dictated by whoever they name their new General Manager, though it’s looking like Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson will be the candidate to take this role. The Canucks’ next GM will be the one to decide whether to keep head coach Adam Foote next season or to go with another option.
Malhotra has consistently been an intriguing name listed in teams’ head coach searches, including Vancouver’s at the end of the 2024–25 season prior to Foote’s hiring. He won the 2025 Calder Cup with Abbotsford after establishing a strong 44–24–2–2 regular-season record. This season went a little sideways, however, as Abbotsford finished 29th in the AHL with a record of 28–37–4–3.
Malhotra currently has one more season left on his contract with the Canucks organization.
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