Two Current Canucks Won Gold At Last Year’s IIHF World Championship

Zeev Buium and Drew O'Connor are the two current Canucks who won gold with Team USA at last year's IIHF World Championship.
During the 2025 IIHF World Championship, two current Vancouver Canucks helped Team USA win their first gold medal at this particular tournament since 1933. Drew O’Connor, a Canuck at the time, and Zeev Buium, who was traded to Vancouver in December, were both members of that USA Team that defeated Switzerland by a score of 1–0 in overtime.
Last year’s World Championship was Buium’s first time representing Team USA at this particular tournament. Prior to that, he skated in two separate U20 World Junior Championships in 2024 and 2025, as well as the U18 World Championship in 2023. He won Gold with Team USA at all four of these competitions.
The 2025 IIHF World Championship was O’Connor’s second time skating for Team USA in international play. His first occasion took place in 2023, with the then-Pittsburgh Penguins forward putting up three goals and five assists in Team USA’s 10-game fourth-place campaign. In 2025, O’Connor registered a goal and three assists in 10 games.
Current Canucks Assistant Coach Kevin Dean also won Gold alongside Buium and O’Connor last year. This was Dean’s first international medal as both a player and coach, as he only represented Team USA twice during his playing career (U20 WJC in 1988 and World Championship in 1998). Dean has already been named to Team USA’s coaching staff for the 2026 World Championship, making this his second time coaching at this tournament.
This year’s Team USA squad will feature one current Canuck, as Max Sasson will represent the U.S. for the first time in his career. Joining him are former Canuck Sam Lafferty and young stars James Hagens (Boston Bruins) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals).
USA will open their 2026 IIHF World Championship with a game against Switzerland on May 15 at 11:20 am PT.
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