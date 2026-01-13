Former Canucks Forward Traded In KHL

A former Vancouver Canucks forward was traded in the KHL over the weekend, as Daniel Sprong has been moved from CSKA Moscow to Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg for monetary compensation. Sprong, who was CSKA’s points leader, played in nine games for the Canucks during the 2024–25 season and scored a goal and two assists.
Sprong signed a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow during the 2025 off-season. In his time with CSKA, he scored 12 goals and 19 assists in 29 games and was named an assistant captain for the team. Sprong joins an Avtomobilist roster that includes former Canucks defenceman Nikita Tryamkin.
A former second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, Sprong has played with seven different NHL teams throughout his career including the Detroit Red Wings and the Seattle Kraken, who he was traded to from Vancouver. He amassed 87 goals and 79 assists in 374 games played at the NHL level.
As mentioned, the Canucks moved on from Sprong after nine games at the start of 2024–25. Vancouver traded him to Seattle in exchange for future considerations, though the Kraken later sent him to the New Jersey Devils for a 2026 seventh-round pick at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
