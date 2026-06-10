Canucks Linked To Former Five-Time AJHL Champion

"One good up-and-coming coach is Ryan Papaioannou," said Dhaliwal on Wednesday. "A couple people told me the Canucks have interest in Papaioannou. Looking into it. Long-time coach with the Brooks Bandits. Last year, coach in Wheeling in the (ECHL)... Well respected. Papaioannou has got a long track record of developing elite players. Helping them reach their potential... Not sure what role in Vancouver or Abbotsford. I was just told the Canucks have interest and to keep an eye on him."