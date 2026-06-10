Canucks Linked To Former Five-Time AJHL Champion

Ryan Papaioannou has been linked to the Vancouver Canucks organization.
As the Vancouver Canucks continue to build out their organization, a new name has emerged as a potential future addition. According to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali, the Canucks have interest in current Wheeling Nailers Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou. Vancouver currently has multiple open spots within the organization, including the Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks.
"One good up-and-coming coach is Ryan Papaioannou," said Dhaliwal on Wednesday. "A couple people told me the Canucks have interest in Papaioannou. Looking into it. Long-time coach with the Brooks Bandits. Last year, coach in Wheeling in the (ECHL)... Well respected. Papaioannou has got a long track record of developing elite players. Helping them reach their potential... Not sure what role in Vancouver or Abbotsford. I was just told the Canucks have interest and to keep an eye on him."
Before heading to the ECHL, Papaioannou spent close to two decades with the Brooks Bandits. During his time with the organization, he won five AJHL titles and one BCHL championship. As coach of the Bandits, he worked with players such as Cale Makar, Jeff Malott, Brandon Scanlin, Taylor Makar, Corson Ceulemans, T.J. Hughes, Boston Buckberger, Aiden Fink, Hudson Malinoski and Aiden Celebrini.
As for last season, Papaioannou led the Nailers to a 46-20-3-3 record. The Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate finished second in the Eastern Conference and first in the North Division. Wheeling made it to the Eastern Conference Final before being eliminated by the Florida Everblades.
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