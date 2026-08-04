Former Vancouver Canucks Around The World: NHL Pacific Division

Moving on from Vancouver seemed to be the best thing for Dickinson, as the forward posted back-to-back 30-point seasons with Chicago after being dealt. He was traded to the Oilers earlier in the year alongside Colton Dach for Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2027 or 2028. He finished the 2025–26 season with an overall total of seven goals and 10 assists in 64 regular season games, also scoring twice and logging one assist in four playoff games.