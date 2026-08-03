Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Brock Boeser

A preview of Canucks forward Brock Boeser's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Brock Boeser.
Boeser’s 2025–26 Season
As was the case with many others on the Canucks’ roster, the 2025–26 season saw Boeser enter a bit of a skid. The most notable of these skids was a 21-game stretch in which Boeser did not score a single goal, running from the end of November until mid-January, when he finally found the back of the net on January 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Things did, however, flip positively for Boeser after the 2026 Winter Olympic break. Through the team’s final 25 games of the season, Boeser registered a team-high 10 goals and 13 assists, bringing his season’s points total to 48 — the third-highest among his teammates. The bulk of Boeser’s offensive success from the year came when he was placed on a line with center Marco Rossi and Liam Öhgren in March.
The 2025–26 season was a notable one from a personal record standpoint as well. Boeser took sole possession of ninth, and later eighth, in all-time points in Canucks history. To reach seventh, he will have to surpass Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson’s current total of 508 — that, or both will have to pass Thomas Gradin, who sits in sixth all-time with 550. After the 2025–26 season, Boeser has a career total of 482 points.
Boeser’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
For his efforts during the 2025–26 season, The Hockey News - Canucks site gave Boeser a B–. While the beginning of the year didn’t quite go according to plan, after the Trade Deadline, Boeser asserted himself as one of Vancouver’s most offensively impactful forwards on the scoresheet. Even with some goal-scoring dry spells, he still managed to put up 22 in 75 games by the end of the year.
Boeser’s 2026–27 Predictions
With the Canucks looking bound for a couple of negative seasons as they enter rebuild-mode, veteran players like Boeser will be looked upon to help keep morale high in Vancouver’s locker room. Already, Boeser has proven that he can help lead the room, taking over as one of the team’s more prominent voices after the departure of players like Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, and Tyler Myers in 2025–26. Given the duration of his ties to the team, some have even advocated for the forward to take up the role as the Canucks’ next captain — though realistically, a by-committee effort is likely a better solution for the time being.
On the ice, Boeser has consistently shown himself to be a capable forward who can consistently produce 23 to 25 goals when healthy. When looking at his performance towards the end of 2025–26, it wouldn’t be a surprise to say he’ll likely produce another 45 to 50-point season if he plays in all 82 games. The likeliest possibility is that Boeser begins the season on Vancouver’s top-line with Elias Pettersson, though there’s always the case that Manny Malhotra and the Canucks’ coaching staff opt to try him out with Rossi and Öhgren again.
Individually, Boeser also has a couple of milestones that he’ll likely reach in 2026–27. 18 more points will put him at the 500-point mark in his NHL career. In terms of franchise records, he’s also one power play point away from cracking the Canucks’ top-10 all-time, as well as one power play goal away from top-five in club history.
Bold prediction: Boeser hits 500 career NHL points by the end of October.
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