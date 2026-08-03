Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Brock Boeser

With the Canucks looking bound for a couple of negative seasons as they enter rebuild-mode, veteran players like Boeser will be looked upon to help keep morale high in Vancouver’s locker room. Already, Boeser has proven that he can help lead the room, taking over as one of the team’s more prominent voices after the departure of players like Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, and Tyler Myers in 2025–26. Given the duration of his ties to the team, some have even advocated for the forward to take up the role as the Canucks’ next captain — though realistically, a by-committee effort is likely a better solution for the time being.