From The Archive: Educational & Entertaining

Such was the case with the Vancouver Canucks’ broadcast team of play-by-play man John Shorthouse, color analyst John Garrett and host/reporter Dan Murphy. Before Garrett broke up the band by going into semi-retirement three years ago, the three of them had spent as much time together on the road as they did with their families. None of them took themselves particularly seriously, but they took their craft seriously. But when it came to off-night dinners on the road, no holds were barred and no barb was too savage. “I think ‘Murph’ said the other day that we were all stuck at the same juvenile stage when it came to our senses of humor,” Shorthouse said. “We just had so much fun and enjoyed spending time together. We were more respectful on the air, but we had fun. But behind the scenes, it was anything goes. But there was always that level of trust that nobody was being serious.”