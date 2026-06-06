Which Current Canucks Have Spent The Most Time Being Coached By Manny Malhotra?

Defenceman Elias Pettersson spent a total of 41 games with Malhotra as his head coach in Abbotsford, though this time was split between two seasons — 38 in 2024–25 and three in 2025–26. He’s not the only one to have played under Malhotra for most of the 2024–25 season and only a couple of games this season, as Max Sasson also ended up in a similar situation. The forward played in 65 regular and post-season games through 2024–25 and only two in 2025–26.