Canucks Should Be In No Rush To Name A New Captain

The Vancouver Canucks have not had a captain since Quinn Hughes was traded.
The Vancouver Canucks have been without a captain since the organization traded Quinn Hughes last December. Since then, there has been plenty of discussion revolving around the captaincy and who should be the next player to wear the "C". There have also been debates about at least starting the 2026-27 season without a captain.
When it comes to eventually naming a captain, there are a few directions the Canucks could go in. Vancouver could pick a player who has been in the league for close to a decade or go with someone who is just starting their NHL journey. When asked about the captaincy, Head Coach Manny Malhotra made it clear that he will take his time before naming a new captain.
"I think a captain kind of emerges from the group based off of a lot of those fundamental things," said Malhotra. "Their body language. Their energy. How they carry themselves in the facility? How do they show up on the ice? How do they behave in the room? How do they treat trainers and coaches and support staff? I think you'll find that the best leaders, they may not be your best players. But they will be the guys who will set the table in terms of how you want the team to look and how you want your team to behave. All the things that you would expect a leader to be. It's about showing those things on the regular. Not lip service and talking about it."
The decision to wait before naming a new captain is a smart one by the Canucks. While most of the new regime has been with the organization for years, there is a different energy and vibe heading into the 2026-27 campaign. A less toxic environment should also help everyone speak up more, which was already on display over the final few weeks of the season.
In addition to being a leader in the locker room, Vancouver needs to ensure its leadership group is more visible in the community. The community aspect also came up when the Sedins and Ryan Johnson were introduced, with answers from Henrik and Daniel proving that the lack of community involvement has become a significant issue over the last few years. Regardless of on-ice results, the captain should lead by example and find ways for everyone on the team to connect with the community.
Ultimately, naming a captain is a significant decision that should not be rushed. Whoever wears the "C" will need to not only lead on the ice but also constantly speak to the media and find ways to connect with the community. In the end, waiting a few months is a good plan, as it will give the new coaching staff and management group time to properly assess who deserves to become the 16th captain in franchise history.
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