Canucks Should Be In No Rush To Name A New Captain

"I think a captain kind of emerges from the group based off of a lot of those fundamental things," said Malhotra. "Their body language. Their energy. How they carry themselves in the facility? How do they show up on the ice? How do they behave in the room? How do they treat trainers and coaches and support staff? I think you'll find that the best leaders, they may not be your best players. But they will be the guys who will set the table in terms of how you want the team to look and how you want your team to behave. All the things that you would expect a leader to be. It's about showing those things on the regular. Not lip service and talking about it."