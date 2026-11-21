Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 7:30 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 7:30 PM
In his media availability this morning, Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson provided updates on three injured Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks have been hit with a sudden barrage of injuries through the past little bit. In his media availability today ahead of Vancouver’s game against the Minnesota Wild, Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson provided updates on each of three injured Canucks.
A Sudden Injury To Elias Pettersson Will Keep Him Out For The Weekend
Vancouver was met with surprising news on Saturday morning when forward Elias Pettersson missed the team’s morning skate. At the time, a Canucks spokesperson noted that Pettersson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.
Johnson confirmed the injury to reporters after the skate, noting that this was not something that the organization knew about prior to the Friday-afternoon trade that sent Max Sasson to the New York Rangers.
“[I] was not aware of Petey’s situation until later last night, but [I’m] still confident in players that we have here, and the players that we have in Abbotsford, to come fill a void as long as we need them to.”
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The verdict on Pettersson’s injury thus far is that it’s more based in the evaluation aspect and not wanting to risk it turning into something worse if he were to play through it.
“Just some some soreness and some in an upper-body area that we just felt [...] especially with the minutes and the face-offs, that we just take a step back here and make sure we get the right opinions and and take a little bit of a cautious approach to not make something that may be small a much bigger problem.”
Canucks Awaiting Results On Injury To Brendan Gallagher
Gallagher suffered a lower-body injury during Vancouver’s 5–1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. The forward got tangled up with a couple of players and fell awkwardly on his leg, prompting him to leave the ice and head to the dressing room. While he did try to take a shift after, he was clearly in discomfort and ultimately returned down the tunnel.
Earlier this morning, Vancouver placed the veteran forward on injured-reserve.
According to Johnson, Gallagher’s injury is “without a timeline,” though the team is still awaiting the results of his tests.
“Gallagher was evaluated yesterday. All indications right now is that he’s without a timeline on it [...] obviously he’s sore. It was an odd incident. I checked in with him last night. He’s sore and stiff, but still waiting on some results. But we’re hoping we’ve dodged a major bullet,” Johnson said. “As you watch it in real time, obviously you think the worst, but we’re still awaiting official results on some of his testing.”
The Priority For Braeden Cootes’ Injury Recovery Is World Juniors
The final Canucks player that has dealt with injuries is Abbotsford Canucks forward and 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes. The forward first missed a few AHL games at the end of October, but made his return to Abbotsford’s lineup at the beginning of November. He played in six more games after that, posting two assists, before missing Abbotsford’s games on November 18 and 20.
Notably, Cootes is one of a few Canucks prospects that could compete at the 2026 World Junior Championship happening in late-December and early January. The forward has represented Canada once at this tournament and has been expected to claim a spot on the team’s roster once again, barring any injury issues. Johnson noted that this has played a decently-sized role in Cootes’ injury rehab process.
“The World Junior tournament is a priority for me in him being a part of [it], so what navigating his lower body injury right now is, is trying to put him in the best position to get the most out of this season, as we’ve talked about right from training camp. So I fully intend to prioritize making sure he is 100% ready to go for the World Junior Tournament. What the rest of the season looks like after that is something that we’ll address at that time.”
Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) skates prior to the start of a game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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