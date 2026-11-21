“The World Junior tournament is a priority for me in him being a part of [it], so what navigating his lower body injury right now is, is trying to put him in the best position to get the most out of this season, as we’ve talked about right from training camp. So I fully intend to prioritize making sure he is 100% ready to go for the World Junior Tournament. What the rest of the season looks like after that is something that we’ll address at that time.”