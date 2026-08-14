How Much It Will Cost Canucks Fans To Attend A Game At Rogers Arena During The 2026-27 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have released single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season.
With the 2026-27 season approaching, the Vancouver Canucks have released single-game tickets at Rogers Arena. Despite the team starting a rebuild, tickets are not cheap, especially if fans want to attend marquee matchups. Here is a look at some of the non-resale prices for the upcoming campaign.
For those wanting to attend the home opener on October 3 against the Calgary Flames, tickets will cost over $100.00. As of writing, the cheapest single standard ticket is $108.00, with the total price including taxes and fees coming in at $115.50. For those wanting to sit down low, the most expensive single ticket is $365.00, or $372.50 with fees and taxes included.
Another intriguing matchup is when the Stanley Cup champions come to town on October 20. For those interested in watching the Carolina Hurricanes, the cheapest single standard ticket is $84.00 before fees and taxes. Considering the price of other tickets, this game is reasonable for a team that only a few months ago lifted one of the most historic trophies in sports.
Next up is the much-anticipated return of Quinn Hughes to Rogers Arena. Tickets for the October 25 matchup against the Minnesota Wild will cost $159.00 before taxes and fees. The Wild will also be coming to Vancouver on November 21, with tickets starting at $130.00 before fees and taxes.
Finally, two of the biggest nights every year are when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montréal Canadiens come to town. The Leafs game on October 31 starts at $299.00 before taxes and fees, while the Canadiens game on February 1 starts at $155.00 before taxes and fees. Both games always produce plenty of energy at Rogers Arena and are sure to be sellouts.
All 42 home games can be viewed here. Ticketmaster also has tickets for the pre-season and the Prospects Showcase in Abbotsford. The 2026-27 regular season runs from September 29 to April 10.
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