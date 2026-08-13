Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Max Sasson

If things go as planned for the Canucks heading into 2026–27 training camp, Vancouver will have a glut of centers looking to compete for roster spots. While he did play at center often throughout the previous year, in looking at who the Canucks could have skating at camp at that point — Elias Pettersson, Marco Rossi, Filip Chytil, Aatu Räty and even Braeden Cootes — Sasson is probably the most likely to end up getting bumped to the wing. Given that he also toyed with the idea of making the switch at the end of 2025–26, it feels as though this may be a situation more likely to happen than not.