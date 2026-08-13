Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Max Sasson

A preview of Canucks forward Max Sasson's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Max Sasson.
Sasson’s 2025–26 Season
Sasson was one of a few members of the 2024–25 Abbotsford Canucks team that ultimately ended up earning full-time roles with the Canucks in 2025–26. The forward skated in 66 games with Vancouver this past year, scoring 13 goals and six assists in that span of time. He also saw over a minute’s increase in average ice time per game compared to the previous season, going from 10:20 to 11:43 minutes per game.
While the forward did start the season in Abbotsford, he only ended up playing in two games before being brought back up to Vancouver, where he stayed for the remainder of the year. Throughout that span, he skated alongside players such as Abbotsford teammates Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains, or even more veteran forwards like Teddy Blueger.
As well as increasing his role in 2025–26, partway through the season, Sasson was signed to a two-year contract extension paying him roughly $1M per year. After Vancouver’s season ended, Sasson was also named to Team USA’s roster at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, where he skated alongside new Canucks teammate Paul Cotter.
Sasson’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
The Hockey News - Canucks site gave Sasson a B+ for his efforts in the 2025–26 season. The forward built on a rookie 2024–25 campaign by securing himself a full-time role as part of Vancouver’s forward group, even experimenting with his playing position by shifting from center to wing towards the end of the year.
Sasson’s 2026–27 Predictions
If things go as planned for the Canucks heading into 2026–27 training camp, Vancouver will have a glut of centers looking to compete for roster spots. While he did play at center often throughout the previous year, in looking at who the Canucks could have skating at camp at that point — Elias Pettersson, Marco Rossi, Filip Chytil, Aatu Räty and even Braeden Cootes — Sasson is probably the most likely to end up getting bumped to the wing. Given that he also toyed with the idea of making the switch at the end of 2025–26, it feels as though this may be a situation more likely to happen than not.
With how his game presents itself, as well as the speed he plays with, Sasson may be better-suited to skate on wing for the Canucks in 2026–27.
Bold prediction: Sasson scores 15 goals in 2026–27.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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