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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Marco Rossi

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A preview of Canucks forward Marco Rossi's 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Marco Rossi. 

Rossi's 2025–26 Season&nbsp;

Rossi joined Vancouver on December 12 as he was acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade. Before joining the Canucks, he had 13 points in 19 games with the Minnesota Wild. During the early part of the season, Rossi was dealing with a lower-body injury, which limited his time with the Wild. 

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As for post-trade, Rossi recorded 22 points in 33 games with Vancouver. He also missed time due to a lower-body injury, which sidelined him for close to two months. According to Rossi, the injuries had to do with a metatarsal fracture in his foot

Despite dealing with injuries, Rossi proved to be an efficient top-six center. He won 49.6% of his faceoffs with the Canucks, while developing some chemistry with Brock Boeser and Liam Öhgren. Rossi also settled in nicely on the power play, as he finished with three goals and six assists with the man advantage. 

Rossi's 2025–26 Letter Grade

The Hockey News Canucks site gave Rossi a B+ for his efforts in the 2025–26 season. He was able to come back from injury and impress down the stretch. Overall, the early returns on Rossi are positive, which is a good sign for the future.

Rossi's 2026–27 Predictions&nbsp;

Just like at the end of the campaign, Rossi is projected to play a crucial role in the top six. This also includes time on the first power play unit. With the late success of the "BRÖ" line, the trio will most likely get a chance to rekindle the chemistry early in the year. 

The 2026-27 campaign will also be a great opportunity for Rossi to demonstrate that he can handle more responsibility. Depending on what happens before the year kicks off, he could even find himself as the team's number one centre. Ultimately, it will not be shocking to see Rossi finish at or near the top of Vancouver's scoring list. 

Bold Prediction: Rossi sets a new career high with 25+ goals this season. 

Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Marco Rossi (93) skates out as the game’s second star against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Marco Rossi (93) skates out as the game’s second star against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:&nbsp;

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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