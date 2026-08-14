Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Marco Rossi

A preview of Canucks forward Marco Rossi's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Marco Rossi.
Rossi's 2025–26 Season
Rossi joined Vancouver on December 12 as he was acquired in the Quinn Hughes trade. Before joining the Canucks, he had 13 points in 19 games with the Minnesota Wild. During the early part of the season, Rossi was dealing with a lower-body injury, which limited his time with the Wild.
As for post-trade, Rossi recorded 22 points in 33 games with Vancouver. He also missed time due to a lower-body injury, which sidelined him for close to two months. According to Rossi, the injuries had to do with a metatarsal fracture in his foot.
Despite dealing with injuries, Rossi proved to be an efficient top-six center. He won 49.6% of his faceoffs with the Canucks, while developing some chemistry with Brock Boeser and Liam Öhgren. Rossi also settled in nicely on the power play, as he finished with three goals and six assists with the man advantage.
Rossi's 2025–26 Letter Grade
The Hockey News Canucks site gave Rossi a B+ for his efforts in the 2025–26 season. He was able to come back from injury and impress down the stretch. Overall, the early returns on Rossi are positive, which is a good sign for the future.
Rossi's 2026–27 Predictions
Just like at the end of the campaign, Rossi is projected to play a crucial role in the top six. This also includes time on the first power play unit. With the late success of the "BRÖ" line, the trio will most likely get a chance to rekindle the chemistry early in the year.
The 2026-27 campaign will also be a great opportunity for Rossi to demonstrate that he can handle more responsibility. Depending on what happens before the year kicks off, he could even find himself as the team's number one centre. Ultimately, it will not be shocking to see Rossi finish at or near the top of Vancouver's scoring list.
Bold Prediction: Rossi sets a new career high with 25+ goals this season.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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