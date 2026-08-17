How The New 19-Year-Old AHL Rule Will Impact The Canucks

Only one player in the Vancouver Canucks organization is eligible for the 2026-27 season.
The 2026-27 season provides an intriguing opportunity for the Vancouver Canucks. Starting this year, teams can assign one 19-year-old CHL player to the AHL instead of having to send that prospect back to junior. This means that top prospects can be shuttled between the NHL and AHL all season, rather than being stuck in the CHL after being sent down until their campaign comes to a close.
According to two sources, including PuckPedia, a player is only eligible for the new rule if they turn 19 before the season starts. Depending on the exact wording, this could mean before September 16, when the new CBA takes effect, or September 29, when the regular season begins. It also looks like the rule will be limited to first-rounders only, but that detail hasn't been confirmed yet.
For the Canucks, only one player meets the criteria this year. That player is Braeden Cootes, who turned 19 on February 9. Cootes spent last season in the WHL, where he recorded 63 points in 45 games and helped lead the Prince Albert Raiders to the WHL Final.
As for Adam Novotný, he is ineligible for this exemption for the 2026-27 campaign. While the 2026 first-rounder will turn 19 before the end of 2026, his birthday is November 13, meaning he misses the cut. Novotný will return to the OHL and be a candidate for the 2027-28 season if the rule stays the same.
Overall, it will be interesting to see how Vancouver utilizes this exemption. As mentioned, if the Canucks do use the exemption on Cootes, the 2025 first-rounder could be shuttled between Vancouver and Abbotsford in order to get experience at both levels. Ultimately, the new exemption is a smart move by the NHL as it allows younger players more opportunities to get NHL games as 19-year-olds.
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