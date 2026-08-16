Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Of course, that’s not how the story went. Vancouver managed to re-sign Boeser on July 1st, and as it turned out, it was a good thing that they didn’t have Lekkerimäki jump straight into his role in the lineup. The 22-year-old started the season on a good note, scoring in the season opener, but suffered an injury that sidelined him until the middle of November. After that, he was sent down to Abbotsford to resume his season in the AHL.