Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

A preview of Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site’s 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for the Canucks during the 2026–27 season. Today’s player is Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki.
Lekkerimäki’s 2025–26 Season
Let’s revisit the summer of 2025, when Brock Boeser was expected to hit unrestricted free agency, and Vancouver was looking to get back to the playoffs. Much of the discussion was around who could replace Boeser’s goal-scoring prowess in the lineup, with many eyes on Lekkerimäki. If there was anyone who could potentially replace Boeser in the Canucks’ lineup, it would have been Lekkerimäki.
Of course, that’s not how the story went. Vancouver managed to re-sign Boeser on July 1st, and as it turned out, it was a good thing that they didn’t have Lekkerimäki jump straight into his role in the lineup. The 22-year-old started the season on a good note, scoring in the season opener, but suffered an injury that sidelined him until the middle of November. After that, he was sent down to Abbotsford to resume his season in the AHL.
Once sent down, Lekkerimäki played his best hockey of the season, and perhaps his best hockey during his time in the Canucks organization, finishing his AHL season with 20 points in 21 games, including 13 goals. He was called up for two more brief stints in Vancouver but couldn't replicate his AHL production. Lekkerimäki scored twice and recorded only three points in 13 games with the NHL club. He was sent back down on February 4 and, on February 21, underwent shoulder surgery that ended his season.
Lekkerimäki’s 2026–27 Predictions
Lekkerimäki is heading into a huge year. He just turned 22 and, so far, has played only 37 NHL games, recording just nine points. He has dealt with injuries, but other players from his draft class, such as Frank Nazar, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Danila Yurov, are already making an impact in the NHL. Ultimately, Lekkerimäki needs to find a way to become a full-time NHLer during the upcoming campaign.
Lekkerimäki has expectations coming into this season, not just because of his draft position, but because players drafted near him are developing faster. With Manny Malhotra as head coach, he should be familiar with the new system. Developing Lekkerimäki should be a priority for the Canucks this season.
One huge variable for a Lekkerimäki breakout is how he recovers from his shoulder injury. That will indicate how well he plays this season. Shoulder injuries are a concern for players, especially those who rely on their shot as much as Lekkerimäki does.
Lekkerimäki has already proven he can score. He has the shot and the puck skills, but he’s only shown them in the AHL. Lekkerimäki has to prove that he can produce at the NHL level. If he stays healthy and is given the ice time, scoring 20 goals shouldn’t be out of the question. He’s a player entering a huge year in his career and has to prove to Vancouver that he’s going to be a key part of the future.
Bold prediction: Lekkerimäki scores 25 goals this season.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.