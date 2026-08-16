Former Vancouver Canucks Around The World: AHL Eastern Conference

A look at some of the former Canucks around the world set to play in the AHL's Eastern Conference in 2026-27.
Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will take the spotlight in this off-season article series. From those skating with new NHL teams heading into the 2026–27 season to those who are now playing for international clubs, these featured players have skated in at least one game at the NHL level as a member of the Canucks.
Today’s segment will take a look at the former Canucks that are expected to play in the AHL’s Eastern Conference during the 2026–27 season.
As it stands, 20 ex-Canucks are projected to be playing in the AHL for the 2026–27 season. Seven of these 20 will be playing for teams in the Atlantic Division and five will play in the North Division.
Atlantic Division
Jiří Patera: Spent two seasons as a goaltender for the Abbotsford Canucks and started in one game for Vancouver in 2025–26, facing 40 shots and stopping 33 in a loss to the Florida Panthers. Signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in free-agency.
Brendan Gaunce: The 26th-overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Skated in 117 NHL games for Vancouver from 2015–16 to 2018–19, making his NHL debut on October 29, 2015. Signed with the Bruins in free-agency in 2019–20, also playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild before returning to Boston in 2026.
*Lukas Reichel: Acquired by Vancouver via trade on October 24, 2025. Played in 14 games with the Canucks before being sent down to Abbotsford and eventually traded to the Bruins. Listed on Boston’s roster but also spent time with Providence in 2025–26.
*Michael DiPietro: A third-round pick for Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft. Played in three games for the Canucks before being traded to Boston in 2022. Named AHL Regular-Season MVP in 2026. Listed on Boston’s roster for 2026–27 but played predominantly in the AHL in 2025–26.
Jack Studnicka: Joined Vancouver via trade for DiPietro and prospect Jonathan Myrenberg in October of 2022. Skated in 52 games for the Canucks in 2022–23 and 2023–24 before being dealt to the San Jose Sharks. Played for the Ontario Reign, Panthers, and Charlotte Checkers before heading to Philadelphia.
Justin Dowling: Played in 22 games for the Canucks in 2021–22, scoring two goals and two assists. Spent the 2022–23 season with Abbotsford, putting up 46 points in 56 games before heading to the New Jersey Devils the season after. Signed a two-year contract with the New York Rangers during the 2025 free-agency period.
Spencer Martin: Acquired by Vancouver via the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. Faced 50 shots in his second game for the Canucks on January 25, 2022. Finished the 2021–22 season with a 1.74 GAA and .950 SV% in six games. Claimed off waivers by Columbus in September of 2023. Split 2025–26 with CSKA Moskva, Hartford, and the Rangers.
North Division
Ethan Bear: Traded to Vancouver from Carolina in October 2022. Scored three goals and 13 assists in 61 games with the Canucks in 2022–23. Signed with the Washington Capitals in 2023–24 and later the New York Islanders in 2025.
Matthew Highmore: Acquired by Vancouver in exchange for Adam Gaudette in April of 2021. Skated in 64 games for the Canucks through the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons, registering a career-high of 12 points in a single season in 46 games played in 2021–22. Signed by the St. Louis Blues in free-agency in 2022.
Jack Rathbone: Fourth-round pick for Vancouver in 2017. Made his NHL debut on May 4, 2021 against the Edmonton Oilers and scored his first NHL goal the game after on May 6. Averaged over a point-per-game with Abbotsford in 2021–22 (40 points, 39 GP). Traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in October of 2023.
Aidan McDonough: Selected in the seventh-round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Vancouver. Made his NHL debut on March 26, 2023 against the Chicago Blackhawks and played in six games for the Canucks that season. Signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres for 2026–27.
Cole McWard: Free-agent college signing by Vancouver in 2023. Skated in five games for the Canucks during the 2022–23 season but spent the bulk of his time with the organization in Abbotsford. Won the Calder Cup in 2025 before signing with the Islanders organization. Signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2026 off-season.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.