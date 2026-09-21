6 Observations From Vancouver Canucks 2026 Training Camp

“They’re pretty much in probably better shape than half of us. So that’s a credit to them,” Buium joked. “But that also pushes us. They’re setting the tone for what it needs to be, and it kind of sends a message to the whole group — like, ‘we’re in this with you guys.’ We love to see it, and it's fun, makes you go a little bit harder because you don’t want to lose to them.”