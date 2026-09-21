Canucks Prospect Yaroslav Bryzgalov Has The Tools To Outshine His Draft Position

Bryzgalov may not be the name that gets the most attention out of the Canucks’ 2026 draft class, but that could quickly change. He's a player who brings size, skill, and grit, a combination that is hard to find. While Bryzgalov's skating remains his biggest question mark, another year on one of the best teams in the WHL gives him a chance to show his feet can catch up to the rest of his game. If they do, he could quickly become a prospect to keep a close eye on.