Canucks Prospect Yaroslav Bryzgalov Has The Tools To Outshine His Draft Position

Yaroslav Bryzgalov was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks 97th-overall in 2026.
Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný will draw most of the attention from the Vancouver Canucks’ 2026 draft class, but keep an eye on another name: Yaroslav Bryzgalov, taken in the fourth round from the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Bryzgalov put up 55 points in 64 games last season with the Tigers, with 42 of those points being assists. He followed up his regular-season campaign by posting 14 points in 15 games in the playoffs, which led to him being drafted by Vancouver.
"I was talking (to) the Canucks last October," said Bryzgalov in an interview with The Hockey News. "I was waiting for the Canucks (to pick), but I wasn't expecting it. But they took me (and) I appreciated it. (They have) an unbelievable staff here, the future of the team, I love everything (here)."
Bryzgalov is a dynamic playmaker who has great hands in tight around the net. He makes great one-touch passes to set up teammates, has extraordinary vision, always looks to put the puck on net, and has an underrated shot.
Perhaps the most valuable part of Bryzgalov’s game is how he plays without the puck. He is 6’4”, 220 pounds, and a complete nightmare to play against. During the Canucks’ prospects showcase, Bryzgalov was a battering ram in two games against the Seattle Kraken prospects. He went into the dirty areas, won puck battles, and hit everything that moved, using all of his 6’4”, 220-pound frame.
Bryzgalov fits the mold of a player who could develop into a very solid middle-six forward. Perhaps his most important trait is that he is someone you want on your team come playoff time. Bryzgalov has a ton of upside compared to most fourth-round picks and spoke about how being around the NHL group has shown him how to bring another gear to his game.
“Everyone here (has) a lot of confidence, you see the guys who (have) already signed big contracts here, they have so much aura I would say. But the thing here is (guys) are so much faster, guys are so much stronger than (in) junior, so you have to go one hundred and twenty percent.”
The biggest knock on Bryzgalov's game is his skating. Being 6'4", he isn't going to be the most agile guy on the ice, and with how quick the pace is in the NHL, his skating is something that his entire development could hinge on. Bryzgalov's lateral quickness and agility could hold him back from becoming an everyday NHLer.
“My speed,” when asked what he wants to focus on from a developmental perspective. “I’m growing up and need to work on building muscle, I feel strong… but not fast like (the) NHL guys said Bryzgalov.”
Bryzgalov is committed to Merrimack College to play NCAA hockey in 2027-28. He said that after talking to Vancouver's staff, they decided that the best decision for him was to head back to Medicine Hat for another season.
The Tigers have a great team headlined by Markus and Liam Ruck. The two Pittsburgh Penguins prospects were the top two scorers in the WHL last season. Medicine Hat had a strong season but fell to the Prince Albert Raiders in six games in the WHL East Final.
Bryzgalov has high expectations for his WHL club for this upcoming season.
“Memorial Cup, we're looking forward (to that) but we won’t know. (But) we will go hard every game, (and) we have to be elite in our details,” Bryzgalov said on what the Tigers need to do to hopefully make a run to the Memorial Cup.
Bryzgalov may not be the name that gets the most attention out of the Canucks’ 2026 draft class, but that could quickly change. He's a player who brings size, skill, and grit, a combination that is hard to find. While Bryzgalov's skating remains his biggest question mark, another year on one of the best teams in the WHL gives him a chance to show his feet can catch up to the rest of his game. If they do, he could quickly become a prospect to keep a close eye on.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.