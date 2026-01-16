Latest Trade Rumour Links Canucks Evander Kane With Another Pacific Division Team

As the trade deadline approaches, trade rumours will continue to follow the Vancouver Canucks. The latest involves the L.A. Kings, who are rumoured to be interested in Evander Kane. This report came from MayorsManor.com and was released on Thursday.
As per the report, "While it’s still a rumor — something we don’t normally spend too much time on, but this was just too intriguing to not stop and give it pause for a few minutes — two separate sources over the past week have said they believe Holland is kicking the tires on a potential Kane trade."
Kane does have some connections to the Kings organization. Most notable is L.A.'s GM Ken Holland, who signed the now 34-year-old back in 2022 while with the Edmonton Oilers. Kane also played with Corey Perry and Warren Foegele during his time with the Oilers.
Kane was initially acquired by Vancouver during the off-season for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. In 46 games this season, he has scored seven goals while recording 21 points. Kane leads the Canucks in penalty minutes with 55, while his 76 hits rank third on the team.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is scheduled for March 6 at noon PT. Vancouver is expected to be busy leading up to the deadline as they enter into rebuild mode. Based on Jim Rutherford's recent comments, it appears that the Canucks are open for business, which means plenty of rumours will circulate over the next few weeks.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.