'I Wanted Him To Be Able To Speak Without Judgment': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Details First Conversation With Center Elias Pettersson

"I had a great conversation with Petey," said Johnson. "I really enjoyed being able to just talk very openly and honestly. Speak to him about my feelings about his process and some of the adversity and some of the challenges. And there's a lot of them based on the time he's been here. I wanted to hear him speak. I wanted him to be able to speak without judgment. That he knew I was there to listen and to not judge or allowing him just to speak openly and freely. I think the biggest thing, whatever happens here, moving forward, is it just wanted him to know that I was very comfortable with him just being himself. I told him, whatever communication, I'm not going to ask him or put an expectation on him to be something other than he isn't, and that's okay. And that he and I can work together in any capacity. And we may ask things of him, but we're not going to ask him to do it outside of really who he feels the core of what he is. I thought that was very good to establish early. I enjoyed our conversation. Was pleasant and very informational I think, for both of us. Excited to just move forward. But I thought it was a great 20 minutes, half an hour of just being able to talk without expectation. I need you to be this, I need you to be that. It wasn't that. It was more of what he could understand of how I manage, how I would communicate, and how I intend to treat people in general."