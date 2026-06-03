'I Wanted Him To Be Able To Speak Without Judgment': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Details First Conversation With Center Elias Pettersson

In his recent media availability, Canucks GM Ryan Johnson was asked about his conversation with center Elias Pettersson.
The Vancouver Canucks have a busy off-season ahead of them. The organization checked off another box this week as Manny Malhotra became the 23rd head coach in franchise history. After the announcement, General Manager Ryan Johnson met with the media and spoke on a variety of topics, including center Elias Pettersson.
It is no secret that Pettersson has become a focal point in both the media and among fans. The 27-year-old has struggled the last two seasons and is the highest-paid player on the roster. With Pettersson holding a no-movement clause and no publicly reported desire to waive it, there is a strong likelihood that he will return to Vancouver for the 2026-27 campaign.
When asked about Pettersson, Johnson revealed he had spoken with the Swedish center. Instead of throwing jabs at Pettersson in the media, Johnson's tone was more supportive and understanding of the situation. As mentioned, if Pettersson is not going to waive, it is in the organization's best interest to try to work through any lingering issues.
"I had a great conversation with Petey," said Johnson. "I really enjoyed being able to just talk very openly and honestly. Speak to him about my feelings about his process and some of the adversity and some of the challenges. And there's a lot of them based on the time he's been here. I wanted to hear him speak. I wanted him to be able to speak without judgment. That he knew I was there to listen and to not judge or allowing him just to speak openly and freely. I think the biggest thing, whatever happens here, moving forward, is it just wanted him to know that I was very comfortable with him just being himself. I told him, whatever communication, I'm not going to ask him or put an expectation on him to be something other than he isn't, and that's okay. And that he and I can work together in any capacity. And we may ask things of him, but we're not going to ask him to do it outside of really who he feels the core of what he is. I thought that was very good to establish early. I enjoyed our conversation. Was pleasant and very informational I think, for both of us. Excited to just move forward. But I thought it was a great 20 minutes, half an hour of just being able to talk without expectation. I need you to be this, I need you to be that. It wasn't that. It was more of what he could understand of how I manage, how I would communicate, and how I intend to treat people in general."
When it comes to Pettersson, it will be interesting to see how his reunion with Malhotra works out. The Canucks new bench boss was an assistant coach with the organization for Pettersson's first two seasons in the NHL. With Malhotra on the coaching staff, Pettersson recorded 132 points in 139 games and won the Calder Trophy in 2019.
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