'I Felt I Owed Him That To Have That Conversation': Ryan Johnson Has Spoken To Manny Malhotra About The Canucks Potentially Drafting Caleb Malhotra

The Vancouver Canucks have the third overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Canucks have their new head coach. On Monday, the organization announced that Manny Malhotra would be promoted from the AHL and become the 23rd head coach in franchise history. The move was not unexpected, as Malhotra's name was the only one being reported since the Canucks parted with Adam Foote on May 19.
With Malhotra hired, one of the questions that Johnson faced in his media availability revolved around using the third overall pick to select Manny's son Caleb. The 18-year-old is considered one of, if not the top center available in the 2026 NHL Draft, with some mock drafts linking him to Vancouver. When asked about a potential conflict, Johnson made it clear that he has already spoken to Malhotra about the club potentially drafting his son.
"In the initial discussion with Manny on this position, it was just very clear that each component and decisions and hirings or drafting, none would impact the other based on any certain type scenario," said Johnson. "I mean that in the sense of I had to be very honest and clear with Manny that I want him as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. The Vancouver Canucks also sit in a position that his son is possible in where he sits and where the evaluating has gone on through the year with our group that there is a possibility. At what percent I can't tell you, but that the Vancouver Canucks select Caleb. I wanted to make sure that we weren't sitting there on June 20 and Manny was in a spot where he said, hey, RJ, I really wish I would have known that was a scenario, or I really wish there was just a little bit more clarity when we had the initial discussions that this might be a possibility. So I wanted to make sure that he had time to talk with his wife and with his family, understanding that that would be a possible scenario, and that there was no hesitation on him moving forward and taking this position. I felt I owed him that to have that conversation."
Johnson, along with members of the Canucks organization, is currently in Buffalo for the NHL Scouting Combine. The annual event is an opportunity for teams to not only talk with prospects but also see how they measure up in a variety of physical tests. Johnson is using this week to evaluate all prospects, which will help the organization make the best decision once Vancouver is on the clock.
"In regard to the draft, we're going through the process, and obviously decisions still being made. We're at the combine here, going through interviews. We'll have more meetings with our amateur staff that's done an outstanding job getting to know these players, and we'll make our decisions based off of who the best player available is when we pick. There's not going to be an outside influence changing who that might be."
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Buffalo. The Canucks have 10 picks, including two in the first round. The last time Vancouver selected third, they picked Henrik Sedin, who would go on to a Hall of Fame career before becoming the organization's Co-President of Hockey Operations alongside his brother Daniel.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.