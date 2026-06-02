'I Felt I Owed Him That To Have That Conversation': Ryan Johnson Has Spoken To Manny Malhotra About The Canucks Potentially Drafting Caleb Malhotra

"In the initial discussion with Manny on this position, it was just very clear that each component and decisions and hirings or drafting, none would impact the other based on any certain type scenario," said Johnson. "I mean that in the sense of I had to be very honest and clear with Manny that I want him as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. The Vancouver Canucks also sit in a position that his son is possible in where he sits and where the evaluating has gone on through the year with our group that there is a possibility. At what percent I can't tell you, but that the Vancouver Canucks select Caleb. I wanted to make sure that we weren't sitting there on June 20 and Manny was in a spot where he said, hey, RJ, I really wish I would have known that was a scenario, or I really wish there was just a little bit more clarity when we had the initial discussions that this might be a possibility. So I wanted to make sure that he had time to talk with his wife and with his family, understanding that that would be a possible scenario, and that there was no hesitation on him moving forward and taking this position. I felt I owed him that to have that conversation."