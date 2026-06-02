Canucks Looking For Culture And Consistency With Malhotra Head Coaching Hire

“As I’ve said, it’s not the 7:00 pms on Friday nights — it’s the 8:00 ams on Monday, and the focus and attention on that,” Johnson explained. “We’re going to ask these players to get uncomfortable at 8:00 ams, and that the wins and losses, or all that other stuff, will take care of itself. The judge, not just on Manny, but on myself, will be the ability to get the players that are here to understand that and deliver it, and the players that don’t will make it very clear that they’re not interested to be here, and we will bring in players that we know are ready to change that first, and then we eventually we will have the patience within the wins and losses, but with the structure, how we’re going to treat each other, and then the competitiveness that we will expect at 8:00 am — that will bleed into the to the 7:00 pms, and slowly in time the results will come.”