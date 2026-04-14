'I'm Not Going To Get Into That': Adam Foote Speaks About His Future As Head Coach Of The Vancouver Canucks

"Well, I'm not gonna talk about me or that. I'll let the players, the game, the way they play, the way they carry themselves. Others talk about that. I'm not going to get into that. Never did it as a player. That's not who I am as a person. I'm not going to try to defend myself to some noise or things that I can't control. It's a tough one for me to answer. I'm not trying to avoid it. That's just how I carry myself."