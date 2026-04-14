'I'm Not Going To Get Into That': Adam Foote Speaks About His Future As Head Coach Of The Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will finish last in the league this season.
Adam Foote's first season as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks has not gone as planned. Vancouver has collected just 56 points in 80 games and has already set the franchise record for most home losses and fewest home wins in a season. With just a week left in the season, the noise surrounding the organization is growing louder, as some insiders speculate that Foote could be fired once the campaign is over.
At morning skate on Tuesday, Foote was asked a few questions about his future with the organization. The first revolved around the fact that multiple teams, including two bound for the playoffs, have already made coaching changes this season. When asked whether he expects to be back, given what has happened around the league, Foote made it clear that his main focus remains on preparing his club for the remainder of the campaign.
"I haven't looked at it yet, said Foote. "People are aware of what happens. I mean, that's something that, I don't think about that. I think about the now. We're playing hockey. We have LA tonight. That's just noise that is not in my control. I control what I do here every day, and that's how I played. That's how I was raised. That's how I come to work. So that kind of thing, I just kind of keep it away."
Foote was then asked whether the recent cultural change could affect the organization's decision about whether he is the right person for the job moving forward. While the organization is still struggling to pick up wins, the vibe around the locker room and group has shifted significantly and become more positive since the trade deadline. Once again, Foote did not want to address any speculation about his future with the organization.
"Well, I'm not gonna talk about me or that. I'll let the players, the game, the way they play, the way they carry themselves. Others talk about that. I'm not going to get into that. Never did it as a player. That's not who I am as a person. I'm not going to try to defend myself to some noise or things that I can't control. It's a tough one for me to answer. I'm not trying to avoid it. That's just how I carry myself."
Foote has two more years left on his current contract. As for the Canucks, they have two more games left in the 2025-26 season and will play their home finale against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Game time for Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday is set for 7:00 pm PT.
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