Important Dates Canucks Fans Should Keep An Eye On For The Remainder Of The 2025-26 Season

As the 2026 Winter Olympics come to a close, the Vancouver Canucks are starting to get ready for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. Vancouver has already held some practices, with the club returning to action on February 25, 2026, at Rogers Arena. There are also some important dates coming up that Canucks fans will want to keep an eye on.
The first key date is February 22, 2026. As of 11:59 ET or 8:59 PT, the trade Olympic freeze will be lifted. With plenty of rumours surrounding Vancouver, fans may not need to wait long before Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin start to make some moves.
Next up is March 6, 2026, which is the trade deadline. The Canucks are expected to be very busy heading into the 2026 trade deadline as they continue to rebuild the organization. The official deadline is at noon PT, which will be followed by media availability from members of the organization.
Lastly, Vancouver plays their final game of the regular season on April 16, 2026, in Edmonton. Once again, the Canucks will not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will miss the post-season for the fifth time in the last six years. After April 16, all eyes will be on the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, which will take place during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vancouver has 29 games left on the schedule, with 14 set to take place at Rogers Arena. Some playoff-bound teams that the Canucks will host down the stretch include the Dallas Stars, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights. Vancouver is projected to finish 32nd in the NHL this season and will have the best odds at first overall for the 2026 NHL Draft.
This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
