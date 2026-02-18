Pettersson, Reichel, Hronek, And Kämpf Eliminated From Medal Contention In Quarter-Finals: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Vancouver Canucks players Elias Pettersson, Lukas Reichel, Filip Hronek, and David Kämpf have all officially been eliminated from 2026 Winter Olympic medal contention with their quarter-final losses today. Kevin Lankinen remains the sole Canuck to still be partaking in the competition, with Finland taking on Canada on February 20.
Slovakia is officially off to the semi-finals, meaning Canucks forward Reichel has officially been eliminated from 2026 Winter Olympic medal contention. Despite a decent effort from Germany, Slovakia has had a strong tournament — to the point where they landed themselves an automatic quarter-final spot with their record. Germany’s lone two wins of the tournament came against Denmark in the preliminary round and Fracne in the qualifiers.
For Reichel, this particular game was a strong one offensively. He scored Germany’s first goal of the game, but by that point, Slovakia had already tallied four. Reichel also registered an assist on Germany’s second goal, recorded three shots on goal, and put up a team-high 19:54 minutes played.
Czechia came only inches away from causing the biggest upset in the tournament thus far, as they took multiple leads during their match against Canada but were ultimately unable to beat them. Despite not having the strongest preliminary round, Czechia stepped things up today, putting forth their best effort of the whole tournament.
Hronek has consistently been Czechia’s busiest player, and today, that was no different. The defenceman logged a total of 30:19 minutes in today’s game while also assisting on the goal that gave Czechia their first lead. Not only did his shift lengths average out to nearly a minute-long, he also played a total of 32.
In his time with Czechia, Kämpf also stepped things up and proved what he can accomplish with proper deployment. He finished today’s game with 19:59 minutes played, with only David Pastrňák and Martin Nečas logging more minutes for Czechia's forwards. Kämpf was also a big part of a Czech penalty kill that killed two of three Canadian power plays.
In the third game of today’s matchups, it was Finland that ended up advancing to the semi-finals, eliminating Switzerland and ending their chances of winning a medal. For a good stretch of time, it looked as though Switzerland would advance to the next round, though some late heroics from Sebastian Aho, Miro Heiskanen, and Artturi Lehkonen ended up making the difference for Finland.
While Lankinen didn’t play today and still has yet to take part in his first game, he did become the first Canuck to advance to the quarter-finals as well as the semi-finals.
With former Canucks galore in the tightly-matched final game of the quarter-finals, Team USA won by a narrow score of 2–1 thanks to ex-captain Quinn Hughes. Ther U.S. held the lead near the halfway point of the game, though Sweden tied it up with less than two minutes to send both teams to overtime. This marked the third-straight game to go to overtime during today’s quarter-final matchups.
Sweden’s loss today eliminates Pettersson from medal contention. This game also marked the first time Pettersson has played against Hughes since the defenceman was traded back in mid-December. In his nine minutes played today, Pettersson put up two shots on goal. He did not register any more shifts after the second period.
Canada vs. Finland: 7:40 am PT
USA vs. Slovakia: 12:10 pm PT
