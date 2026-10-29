Latest Report On Canucks Winger Jake DeBrusk Indicates He's Unlikely To Ask For Trade Request

“I think everybody understands that if there was another opportunity or there was somewhere for him to go, I think he would welcome it and I think the Canucks would do it,” Friedman continued. “But I think it’s really important for DeBrusk that this is handled in a certain way. There was a rumour going around last year at the Olympics that he’d asked for a trade, and that wasn’t true. I just think that after what he went through in Boston where he asked for the trade, he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go through that again, and whatever happens here, I want it to happen properly and with nobody thinking that I’m bailing on the team’ — because these guys, they do worry about stuff like that.”