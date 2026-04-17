Must See: Canucks Ty Mueller Scores First Career NHL Goal

Ty Mueller has scored his first career NHL goal.
Ty Mueller is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to score his first career NHL goal. The 23-year-old picked up his first goal by beating Connor Ingram of the Edmonton Oilers. Not only was the goal Mueller's first in the NHL, but also counted as his first career point.
Initially drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, Mueller has played eight games in his NHL career. He spent the majority of the season in the AHL, recording 35 points in 59 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. Mueller was also part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup championship last season, where he recorded 12 points in 24 playoff games.
Mueller is the 509th player to score a goal for the Canucks. His goal reads: "Ty Mueller from Curtis Douglas and Kevin Lankinen." The goal was scored at the 12:10 mark of the first period.
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