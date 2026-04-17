What Canucks Elias Pettersson Has To Work On This Off-Season According To Head Coach Adam Foote

"Well, there's a lot going on in our season, as you know, and I'm not going to get back to rewinding everything that did happen this year," said Foote. "He'll reflect. We'll reflect. We'll have conversations about where can we get each player to another level. Keep getting better, keep grinding. And we've had discussions with Petey about certain things and different things, and the communication will keep going, and on the next meeting, talk more about it. We'd like to see him play more pace, for example, and in the back-to-backs, have more energy. So that's going to be a discussion we have with him and communicate with all our players about. You see players grow in the game. They play 15 years and they keep getting better and better and better. They work on their game. That's what the true, real pros do, and continue to do. That's something we've had our group, a discussion, not just with Petey, but all our guys. And it'll be discussed for sure and have conversations. You know, you want to grow and get better, and whether it's off-ice, conditioning, whatever, but that'll be a discussion."