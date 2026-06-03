New Report Indicates That A Former Kraken Assistant Coach Could Be Headed To The Vancouver Canucks
Jessica Campbell has spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken.
A former Seattle Kraken assistant coach could be on the way to Vancouver. According to a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks have an interest in adding Jessica Campbell to their coaching staff. Friedman spoke about the potential move on the latest edition of 32 Thoughts.
"I have heard some early rumours that the Canucks may have some interest in Jessica Campbell," said Friedman. "There could be like a trade here. Patrik Allvin going to Seattle and Jessica Campbell going to Vancouver. Although you can't make executive/coach trades anymore... I've heard the Kraken have interest in Allvin... and I have heard the Canucks have interest in Campbell.
Campbell has spent the last four seasons with the Kraken organization. She was an assistant coach with the Coachella Valley Firebirds from 2022-24 before making the jump to the NHL from 2024-26. This off-season, Campbell announced that she would be leaving Seattle to "explore other coaching roles."
Before becoming a coach, Campbell played four seasons in the NCAA at Cornell University. She also spent time with the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women's Hockey League. After retiring in 2020, Campbell coached in the DEL and for Team Germany at the 2022 Men's World Hockey Championship before returning to North America.
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